ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic swimming champion Agnel denies coercion in rape case

Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel has admitted to...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Former Olympic champ Agnel in custody in rape investigation

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel of France has reportedly been arrested as part of an investigation into the rape of an underage girl. French media reports say the 29-year-old Agnel was placed in custody in Paris. L’Equipe newspaper says the investigation was launched after a swimmer who trained with Agnel in the eastern city of Mulhouse from 2014-16 filed a lawsuit. Agnel won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. He retired in 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

Beijing Olympic athletes and their garbage face restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Winter Olympics organizers say measures to prevent cross-infections between athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the bubble dividing the two. Officials said on Thursday that a team of special workers will be deployed to collect and transfer garbage...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannick Agnel
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Rape#Coercion#Roux#Ap#Frenchman
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK (With Caution): Wrestler Stabs Referee, Police Get Involved

It could have been worse. A lot of things happen in the wrestling world every day and some of them are a lot more serious than others. Unfortunately there are going to be a few things that are absolutely horrible and serious, including those involving someone’s health. That was the case with a recent incident, and now fans are being asked to help with the situation.
IRVING, TX
Trumann Democrat

Former Olympic champ Agnel in custody in rape investigation

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel of France was arrested Thursday as part of an investigation into the rape of an underage girl, according to French media reports. Several news outlets, including L'Equipe sports daily, said the 29-year-old Agnel was placed in custody in Paris on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

French Olympic swimming champion arrested in teenage rape case

Double Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Agnel won gold medals in the 200-meter freestyle and 4×100-meter freestyle relay for France at the London 2012 summer Games. As reported by the AFP, he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

French Olympic swimming champion arrested in teenage rape case

Double Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Agnel won gold medals in the 200-meter freestyle and 4×100-meter freestyle relay for France at the London 2012 summer Games. As reported by the AFP, he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy