Lyons Heritage Society among 2021 Landmark Society preservation award winners

The Landmark Society of Western New York handed out awards Sunday to seven organizations which preserved historic buildings.

The Finger Lakes Time reports one award went to the the Lyons Heritage Society for its work in opening The Hotchkiss Peppermint Museum in the building where the Hotchkiss brothers made Lyons the peppermint capital of the world in the 1800s.

