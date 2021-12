DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner is used to using his skills on the field, but he recently helped dozens of aspiring young football players refine theirs as well. And it led to a big moment for a young Coloradan over the weekend. (credit: CBS) Dalton put on a free camp over the summer through the A Precious Child, the Broomfield nonprofit which empowers low-income families across the Denver metro area through a variety of programs. “I’ve always wanted to have a football camp. It’s always been a dream of mine,” explained Dalton, whose reason for hosting the camp was personal....

