Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer reveals Hisuian Voltorb

Another regional form for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been announced, and this time it's a new version of Voltorb. Typically a pure electric type, the Hisuian Voltorb is grass and electric, joining Rotom Mow as the only two Pokémon that share the two elements. Like its gen-1 predecessor, Hisuian Voltorb still resembles a Pokéball, only now, instead of looking metallic and grumpy, this sphere has angular, joyful eyes and wood grain throughout its lower half. The design is somewhat closer to the Pokéballs you'll find or craft while playing Legends: Arceus. It has a mysterious opening on the top of its head, which the Pokémon website says spouts seeds, though "it’s impossible to see anything even if one peers into the hole.​" When this Voltorb gets excited or feels like it's in danger, that same hole is the source of discharged electricity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO