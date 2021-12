If you're driving around looking at Christmas lights this holiday season, you should probably avoid looking at them too long. Looking at something outside of your lane of the road is a dangerous form of distracted driving known commonly as "rubbernecking" and it's most likely attributed to crashes or police activity on the side of the road. Gainesville Police Officer Erik Ellis said when people start rubbernecking, it can create problems for everyone on the road.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO