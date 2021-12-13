Vice President Harris tours Brandywine Maintenance Facility

The National Space Council meeting chaired by Vice President Harris reaffirmed our national commitment to exploring and developing outer space in a sustainable, equitable, and peaceful manner. The newly released Space Priorities Framework provides the American people and the international community with a clear understanding of the Administration’s views on the value of outer space exploration and underscores the need to bring the benefits of outer space to all humanity. The Department of State looks forward to continuing fruitful dialogues with the commercial space industry, non-governmental organizations, and longstanding international space partners, as well as engaging new and emerging space nations, to:
