A vehicle hit and killed a man on I-5 near San Diego-Coronado Bridge (San Diego, CA)

On late Sunday afternoon, a man lost his life after getting hit by a car on south Interstate 5 near the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at around 5:15 p.m. just south of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

A vehicle hit and killed a man on I-5 near San Diego-Coronado Bridge

December 13, 2021