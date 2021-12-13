ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is giving a glimpse of the new film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald.

The preview shows Dumbledore (Law) recruit Newt (Redmayne), Bunty (Victoria Yeates), Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) and Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks to take on Grindelwald (Mikkelsen), who starts a war with humans, known as Muggles.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). The film series is based on the J.K. Rowling book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and takes place in the Harry Potter universe.

Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp, who played Grindelwald in the first two films but was asked to step down from the role in November 2020.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates and also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller. The film opens in theaters April 15, 2022.

