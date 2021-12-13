ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Horrific Double Fatal Crash Splits Car In Two | San Bernardino

onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article12.12.2021 | 2:05 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, December 12th, 2021, just after 2:00 AM, San Bernardino PD, County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported...

onscene.tv

Comments / 17

F the vax
3d ago

Nobody stops for red lights/stop signs in San Bernaghetto. I live there and never enter an intersection without confirming that there is no cross traffic even when I have the green light.

Reply
17
Chris Cox
3d ago

I feel sorry for the "good" people living in the lawless city of San Bernardino that have the worst leadership within the police department and city! Fact!

Reply
9
Leonard Quesada
3d ago

We all have to be careful driving in the city of San Bernardino,and they don't build 🚗 car's like they use too,!!!!!😭😭😭

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Carlos, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#12 12 2021#San Bernardino Pd#Amr#Ig

Comments / 0

Community Policy