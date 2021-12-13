Hawkins County emergency response team leader pleads guilty to theft

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office led to the arrest of an emergency response team leader in Hawkins County.

A release states that Michael Thacker pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500, one count of fraud using a debit card and one count of forgery.

The charges stem from an investigation that accuses Thacker of stealing at least $7,076.50 from the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HCERT) between January 2017 and January 2021.

Purchases included unauthorized cash withdrawals, personal fuel purchases, cash back, jewelry for a family member and a HCERT check spent for personal use. Investigators determined Thacker also signed another person’s name to that check without their knowledge.

Thacker left the HCERT board in August 2021, the release reveals, and he is ordered to pay restitution to the agency.

“Our investigators also discovered a number of deficiencies within the financial operations of HCERT that allowed theft to go undetected,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “HCERT must do a better job of keeping receipts, establishing controls over fuel purchases, maintaining its accounting records, and reconciling bank accounts. We also found that HCERT did not require two signatures on checks and did not adequately track fundraiser collections. I’m pleased to note that HCERT is taking steps to correct these problems.”

The complete investigative report can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s Office at 800-232-5454 or file a report HERE .

