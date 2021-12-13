ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County emergency response team leader pleads guilty to theft

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmIvX_0dLTs5Eq00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office led to the arrest of an emergency response team leader in Hawkins County.

Kingsport Police searching for man accused of stealing credit card from pastor’s office

A release states that Michael Thacker pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500, one count of fraud using a debit card and one count of forgery.

The charges stem from an investigation that accuses Thacker of stealing at least $7,076.50 from the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HCERT) between January 2017 and January 2021.

Kingsport woman’s suspicious death remains a mystery almost 19 years later

Purchases included unauthorized cash withdrawals, personal fuel purchases, cash back, jewelry for a family member and a HCERT check spent for personal use. Investigators determined Thacker also signed another person’s name to that check without their knowledge.

Thacker left the HCERT board in August 2021, the release reveals, and he is ordered to pay restitution to the agency.

City Administrator: Greeneville Assistant Police Chief terminated after departmental review

“Our investigators also discovered a number of deficiencies within the financial operations of HCERT that allowed theft to go undetected,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “HCERT must do a better job of keeping receipts, establishing controls over fuel purchases, maintaining its accounting records, and reconciling bank accounts. We also found that HCERT did not require two signatures on checks and did not adequately track fundraiser collections. I’m pleased to note that HCERT is taking steps to correct these problems.”

The complete investigative report can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s Office at 800-232-5454 or file a report HERE .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Sheriff’s Office: Woman reported missing in Johnson County found

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE (2:54 p.m.) A woman previously reported missing by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has been found. According to the JCSO, Lawonda Holman, 37, was located Thursday. The sheriff’s office had reported that Holman was reported missing Wednesday and had not been seen by family in about four weeks. The […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police seek tips after armed robbery at Walmart parking lot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help solving an armed robbery case. According to the Kingsport Police Department, the robbery happened around noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. The victim told police that she was sitting in her car when a man got in, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

1 dead, 1 detained after officer opens fire outside Memphis McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is dead and another detained after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday outside a McDonald’s in Memphis. Memphis Police say they were near Third Street and Brooks Road at 2 p.m. checking out a Ford Fusion that had been stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi. They attempted to stop the female […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Greeneville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

‘Very real possibility that she wandered off…” | TBI continues to investigate disappearance of Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The investigation into what happened to missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells remains active and ongoing, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday. In a video on Twitter, TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said the unsolved case is weighing heavily on investigators. On June 15, 2021, Summer Wells was […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Abduction, carjacking suspect sought in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are looking for a Piney Flats, Tennessee man accused of carjacking and abducting a woman in Southwest Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Robert Coleman, 36, with abduction, carjacking, robbery, and other crimes. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the abduction took place […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response Team#Weather#Team Leader#Kingsport Police#Hcert#City Administrator#The Comptroller S Office
WJHL

Tennessee kennel owner charged with animal cruelty

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with 23 counts relating to animal cruelty after deputies found numerous dogs at a kennel in unhealthy conditions. The kennel, located near Hornsby, Tennessee on Powell Chapel Road, was raided earlier this week by deputies after pet owners contacted police about not being able to contact […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Small plane crash near Alcoa

A small plane has crashed in Maryville, TN near the McGhee Tyson Airport. The plane went down near the Amazon facility being constructed in Maryville.
ALCOA, TN
WJHL

Two trapped inside vehicle after crash in Mooresburg successfully extracted

Update 5:50 p.m.: According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad both individuals were successfully extracted from the vehicle and were both airlifted to an area hospital. ———————————————————————————————————————— MOORESEBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Mooresburg has left two people trapped inside of a vehicle after it rolled down “mountain-type terrain,” according to Hawking County Rescue […]
MOORESBURG, TN
WJHL

Carter County leaders approve new fire station for Hampton Valley Forge

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fire response teams in Hampton Valley announced that a fund approval from Carter County commissioners has paved the way toward a new fire station. On Tuesday, the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (HVFVFD) revealed that these funds would be used to build a new fire station alongside the existing Valley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy