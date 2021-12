The Taxable account generated $1,944.90 of dividends in November of 2021 compared with $1,592.38 of dividends in November of 2020. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has been a great holding for John and Jane because it typically generates a yield in excess of 10% by collecting royalties from Northshore Mining Company, a subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). CLF uses taconite from the Peter Mitchell mine to facilitate its steel production process. MSB pays a variable dividend rate that is dependent on the volume of ore extracted which is why the dividend varies significantly from quarter-to-quarter.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO