ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

​​The #1 Best Cereal to Buy, Says Dietitian

By Samantha Boesch
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKmkW_0dLTriLb00
Shutterstock

Cereal is one of the quickest and easiest breakfasts to make, and one that will take you down memory lane as well. However, many types of cereal are loaded with added sugars and funky ingredients that can turn them into an unhealthy breakfast choice.

Even cereals that are branded as "healthy" are sometimes still loaded with sugar and zero nutrients, which can be a tricky way to start your day. For example, Kellogg's Smart Start advertises itself as a healthy cereal full of antioxidants, but each serving comes packed with 18 grams of sugar.

Thankfully there are plenty of healthier cereal choices out there that are actually healthier, and according to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook, one of the best cereals to buy is KIND Bar Cereal.

Continue reading to learn about what Goodson looks for in healthy breakfast cereal, and for more healthy eating tips make sure to check out 13 Cozy Breakfast Recipes For Weight Loss.

Healthy cereal contains fiber and protein and is low in sugar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwVQP_0dLTriLb00
Ryan Pouncy/ Unsplash

When it comes to choosing a healthy cereal for your morning meal, Goodson recommends looking for three things: fiber, low added sugar, and protein.

"Choosing a high-fiber cereal is key because fiber helps slow down digestion," says Goodson, "and it's also important to look for cereals that are low in added sugar," says Goodson.

Added sugar in breakfast cereals can pile on quickly, which can derail your health goals and lead to weight gain over time. Getting enough protein in your breakfast is also important for curbing cravings throughout the rest of your day and helping to keep you full longer.

The #1 best healthy cereal is KIND Bar Cereals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lujsD_0dLTriLb00

KIND Bar Cereals are some of the best cereals you can choose for your morning routine, and they come in a variety of flavors like Cinnamon Almond, Honey Almond, Caramel Almond, and Apple Cinnamon.

Their added sugar content is on the lower end compared to other cereals and ranges from 7 to 10 grams per serving. They all have at least 5 grams of protein and around 4 grams of fiber per serving as well, so every flavor meets Goodson's criteria for a healthy breakfast cereal.

For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Oatmeal Habit for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Oatmeal is not only one of the coziest and most delicious breakfasts you can eat, but it also comes with a ton of health benefits for when you want to lose weight. Oatmeal is a good source of fiber, which can support your gut health, digestion, and appetite regulation, all of which are important for weight loss. However, there are ways you may be making your oatmeal that can negatively impact your health goals.
DIETS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
NUTRITION
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Nutrition#Breakfast Cereal#Sugar#Food Drink#Kellogg#Cssd#Bar Cereals#Honey Almond
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy