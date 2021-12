The Carolina Panthers are deploying one of the more unique offenses in the NFL right now, and just about nobody is pleased with it. Head coach Matt Rhule seemingly has no idea what direction he wants to go in terms of the franchise’s starting quarterback, opting to use two different QBs instead of naming one as a starter. Both PJ Walker and Cam Newton saw reps at quarterback on Sunday, and Walker has now spoken up with his thoughts on splitting the position, via Jim Szoke.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO