Meet Hank, an adorable 4-year old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix who is looking for his fur-ever home. This week, my daughter and I signed up to become volunteers for the Quincy Humane Society, I told her we could do this under one condition. We can't bring any home, as much as we want to, we can't. I asked Executive Director Pilar if there were any animals who have been here a while, and without hesitation, she said "Hank!"

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO