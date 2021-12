For those wondering, yes there will be tour dates in support of Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen's stellar self-titled 2021 S/K album. The Smith/Kotzen duo have doled out a handful of January shows, but if you're not on the West Coast, you might have to travel to catch them. This will be the pair's first ever live shows in the U.S., kicking off Jan. 15 in Ventura, Calif. and wrapping up just two weeks later on Jan. 27 in Morro Bay, Calif. All dates, cities and venues are listed below.

