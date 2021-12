Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Servant wrapped production earlier this year and is set to premiere on the streamer in January, but a new report from Production Weekly, per Bloody Disgusting, could confirm that a fourth season is already heading into production, despite an official renewal announcement not yet having been made. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan had previously hinted that he could see the series running for 60 episodes, but during the coronavirus pandemic, would go on to clarify he only saw the series running for four seasons, so it would only make sense that Apple TV+ would commit to allowing him to finish the series with just one more season. Season 3 of Servant is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO