Vice President Kamala Harris just committed an astonishing act of political malpractice. Joe Biden was never a great politician, and now he's a president as doddering as one might fear from someone turning 80 next year. His standard-fare gaffes have devolved into those that some observers liken to a dementia patient. And whether it's his botched Afghanistan withdrawal, deference to dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, or commitment to rivaling the inflation of the Carter years, his particular skill set has never been less made for a moment.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO