TV Series

Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 Review - "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches"

By Matt Fowler
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following contains spoilers for Dexter: New Blood's sixth episode, "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches," which aired on Showtime on Dec 12. For more, check out our review of last week's episode. "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches" hovered in the good-not-great zone, sliding up the scale from last week's modest letdown,...

Entertainment Weekly

'Dexter: New Blood' surprise: An old friend from Miami comes for a visit

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you have seen the fifth episode of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime. In Sunday's episode of Dexter: New Blood, David Zayas reprised his role as Sgt. Angel Batista in a scene involving Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). Zayas appeared on all eight seasons of Dexter from 2006-2013, so it wouldn't have felt like a true sequel if Batista didn't at least stop in once to say hi. In this case, the character was speaking at a law enforcement convention when Bishop approaches him afterward for advice.
Distractify

This New Character in 'Dexter: New Blood' May Have Revealed the Series Villain

Kurt first gives Chloe money for a bus fare to get back to her mom, but Chloe spends it on food instead. When she asks for more money to actually use for the bus, Kurt can’t trust her to spend it properly. So, he then offers her a job instead. She seemingly turns down the job, but Kurt is able to provide a spare room in his cabin for her … which seems a bit sketchy.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood theory: How John Lithgow could return

It’s been known for a little while now that John Lithgow will appear during Dexter: New Blood season 1. However, there have been questions for a really long time now about how this return could come about. Given our love for Lithgow, we didn’t want this to be some cheap cameo for the sake of nostalgia — there needed to be some substance to it.
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Is Transforming Into a Battle for Harrison’s Soul

Sometimes moving hundreds of miles away from home and taking on a new identity just doesn’t work. Dexter: New Blood is showing our title character that much is true. Dexter has been trying to get his life back on track. When his son Harrison showed up at his door looking for him, he wasn’t sure what to do. Now that he is trying to take on his fatherly duties things have gone from bad to worse. Episode 6 of the season is going to reveal a lot next week.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood EP, David Zayas on surprise Angel Batista return

On this weekend’s Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5, we had a surprise like no other: David Zayas returned as Angel Batista!. Leading up to the new series premiering, Showtime did announce a few notable returns over time. Take, for example, Jennifer Carpenter as Deb and then also John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell a.k.a. Trinity. No one ever announced Batista, which made for a rather wonderful surprise when he turned up in New York City.
imdb.com

Dexter: New Blood's Julia Jones Teases an "Uncomfortable" Conversation Between Angela and Dexter

How is Dexter going to explain this away? During the Dec. 5 episode of Dexter: New Blood, Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) learned that her boyfriend Jim Lindsay is, in reality, former Miami resident Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). The revelation came about after an encounter with Captain Angel Batista—shout-out to the return of David Zayas—who revealed that a former colleague had a son named Harrison. Then, Angela's daughter Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah) shared that Iron Lake teen Harrison (Jack Alcott) confessed that his dad's name isn't really Jim. After some internet sleuthing, Angela found Dexter's obituary, which included a very telling photo. And,...
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Brings Back a Major Star from Original Series

“Dexter: New Blood” has had 5 episodes so far, and it decided to bring back a big player from the original series in the most recent episode. The episode, titled “Runaway,” follows sheriff Angela Bishop and true crime podcaster Molly Park as they travel to New York City looking for Matt Caldwell. Dexter, we know, actually killed Caldwell after he found out Caldwell killed five people and got away with it. His body was burned in Dexter’s fire pit, where hopefully no one will find it.
IGN

The Witcher Season 2 Video Review: Episodes 1-6

The Witcher Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Dec. 17. Spoiler-free review of the first six episodes by Kat Bailey. The Witcher's scope continues to widen in the second season, carrying on several threads from the first season finale while introducing new conflicts and characters. It's more straightforward this time around, at least in its first six episodes, but it still suffers from some of the first season's inconsistent pacing and characterization, particularly when it comes to newer stories. Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia continues to be the single best element of this adaptation, and it's proven again in Geralt's budding relationship with Ciri, which forms the emotional core of the season. It's still inconsistent at the best of times, but The Witcher remains a light and entertaining adventure through a unique fantasy world.
