ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook, Instagram News Made for Awkward Week

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

While the chief of Instagram faced a Senate panel, business kept rolling along for the flagship platform of parent company Meta last week, with Facebook announcements designed to dangle more carrots in front of creators.

Appearing in front of the Senate commerce, science and transportation subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security, Instagram chief executive officer Adam Mosseri found himself in the hot seat, as elected officials grilled him over reports that Instagram failed to protect young users.

More from WWD

Following a blockbuster whistle-blower report and leaked internal research on the platform’s harmful psychological effects on some teenagers, the Senate subcommittee terrogated Mosseri, in the 38-year-old executive’s first congressional testimony.

A key facet of the inquiry centered on Instagram’s ranking algorithms and how they guide what kids see in their feeds. They’re the same sort of algorithms that drive which products show up for purchase and shape creators’ popularity, based on engagement. Mosseri indicated that the company was working on a feature to allow chronological ranking, which could launch next year.

“I recognize that many in this room have deep reservations about our company,” he said. “But I want to assure you that we do have the same goal. We all want teens to be safe online.”

He pointed to a new safety feature unveiled on Dec. 7 that helps kids track time online and encourages them to “take a break.”

But that hardly scratches the surface of what officials want to see. While Instagram, like other major tech companies, keeps details of their data intelligence systems and algorithms confidential, lawmakers want more transparency about what makes them tick. Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) introduced a bill that could require tech platforms to reveal how they use data to rank content.

The testimony set the stage for an awkward week, as parent company Meta pressed forward, business as usual, on new tests at Facebook .

The details seem straightforward: On Dec. 8 , the same day Mosseri faced senators, Facebook revealed that it’s testing “Professional” mode for profiles in the U.S. The feature lets select influencers monetize their followings directly, instead of creating a separate Facebook Page, and opens up pro-level capabilities.

“We want creators to reach their full potential on Facebook and that means giving you ways to earn money and providing insights so you can understand what types of posts resonate with your community,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Until now, these tools were only available on Pages.…With professional mode, eligible creators will be able to unlock revenue opportunities and gain access to tools to help grow their audience.”

The difference between a Page and a pro account seems subtle, but the distinction isn’t all that new. Consider a celebrity-owned product company versus a star whose personal brand is the business and generates revenue. For instance, Skims shapewear, beauty brand KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance are distinct entities from Kim Kardashian West (although maintaining her celebrity is clearly an operation unto itself).

Meta warned that going pro turns creators into more public figures, since anyone can follow them and view their feed content. Creators can set posts to public or friends-only, it added, but didn’t specify whether posts are public by default, which seems likely. Individuals should factor that into their decision before switching their personal accounts.

But there are perks with the upgrade as well.

The company developed a new and potentially lucrative program tied to Reels, Instagram’s short-form video format. The feature launched on Facebook in September and now anchors a pilot called Reels Play, a bonus program that awards up to $35,000 monthly based on views. The program is available by invitation only to pro accounts.

Pro users also get Facebook Pages-like insights about audience, shares, reactions, follower growth and other details. Or they can stick with Pages, for which the company continues to develop. Facebook Page admins have a new dashboard for tools and performance tracking, plus new feed updates. A new two-step composer with built-in content scheduling and cross-posting to groups is in testing, too.

The changes roll up into Meta’s broader creator initiative. The company pledged to pay out $1 billion to the creator community, and the framework has been growing across gratuities, bonuses, subscriptions and other tactics. Last week, its livestream tipping program, Stars, shifted from in-app purchases to a new Facebook Pay-powered “Stars Store” to sidestep Apple and Google fees.

The moves across Facebook and Instagram seem disparate, but they weave a telling story.

Meta and Instagram use algorithms to help drive influencer popularity and create stars on their platforms, then they ply these creators with new and interesting ways to capitalize on the followings, whether through Instagram’s affiliate shops, Facebook pro accounts, tipping or other features. The goal is to offer strong incentives for people to create content and draw more fans.

This cycle creates a center of influence and online gravity that powers social commerce and may one day propel Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse or virtual world. In an October earnings call, he listed creators among the company’s “three product priorities,” along with “commerce and building the next computing platform.”

The vision hinges on consumers and others staying engaged, shopping and creating content to feed ever-hungry demand, and younger users may be key, as they tend to be voracious social media users. According to surveys cited by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 90 percent of teens ages 13 to 17 have used social media .

The definition of “younger” is relative, of course. At Facebook and Instagram, the line is 13 years of age, with younger children prohibited from having accounts — though Instagram was reportedly working on a separate app for children younger than that, and Mosseri hasn’t committed to scrapping that plan. As for Meta’s latest plans, it did not specify if Facebook’s Pro mode has an age restriction. If not, it could set up teen influencers as public figures, and it’s not clear if there will be any protections.

As it is, users 13 years old and older remain welcome on the networks, and that benefits Meta’s commerce interests. According to Google, 68 percent of teenagers shop online.

Tech companies have other interests beyond merely protecting a valuable customer segment. The teen issue could open up broader scrutiny, as senators demand large platforms reveal how they use data and algorithms.

Big Tech has never willingly revealed such fundamental secrets without a fight. But last week, it showed that, even in the midst of intensifying pressure, it has no hesitation to showcase how it’s building on them.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Rachel Zoe-backed App Brings Social Commerce Designed for Luxury

Click here to read the full article. A new form of social commerce, tailored to luxury shopping and populated by a deep, yet curated, well of premium goods from around the world, stands ready to meet the market with a heady promise. Luxury commerce platform The List wants to usher in the finely tuned digital metamorphosis this echelon of brands and consumers deserve. On Wednesday, the business announced a new iPhone app to deliver it, along with a high-profile new investor: Rachel Zoe.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police...
CELL PHONES
WWD

The People We Lost in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Major fashion designers, industry executives and prominent figures in the fashion world were among those that died in 2021. The year saw several major deaths among long-revered fashion designers, including former longtime Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, who passed away in April due to complications with COVID-19. The designer was credited with rejuvenating the French fashion house during his tenure from 2001 to 2015, and later combined his design ethos with technology for the launch of his fashion label AZ Factory earlier this year.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Wears Custom Valentino at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya continued her streak of giving a nod to her films through her fashion at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The actress attended Monday night’s premiere wearing a custom Valentino couture gown designed in a soft brown color embellished with black crystals placed in a spiderweb design. Zendaya took the Spider-Man theme a step further with a black lace mask that covered her eyes, also custom designed by Valentino. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, trademarked image architect Law Roach.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
John Thune
fox29.com

Nearly 1,000 Facebook, Instagram accounts deactivated over COVID-19 misinformation

Meta deleted nearly 1,000 Instagram and Facebook accounts, groups in several countries last month, most of which were found to belong to a sprawling network from China trying to spread COVID-19 misinformation. The deactivated accounts, originating in Palestine, Poland, Belarus and China, violated Meta’s Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior (CIB) policy, which...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Pages#Social Commerce#Big Tech#Instagram News Made#Senate
Ars Technica

Woman lost @metaverse Instagram handle days after Facebook name change

Thea-Mai Baumann had posted to Instagram using the @metaverse handle for nearly a decade when her account was disabled on November 2. “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else,” the app told her. Baumann wasn’t exactly sure what had happened, but the timing was curious....
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted suffer from racial and gender biases. People who have multiple marginalized identities, such as being Black and disabled, are even more at risk than those with a single marginalized identity. This is why when Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the metaverse – a network of virtual environments in which many people can interact with one another and digital objects – and said that it will touch...
TECHNOLOGY
kvnf.org

Meta is reversing policy that kept Kyle Rittenhouse from Facebook and Instagram

Kyle Rittenhouse is free to log back on to his Facebook and Instagram accounts and his supporters are once again free to offer praise about him on the platforms. Officials for Facebook parent company Meta said on Wednesday that they have reversed a policy that suspended Rittenhouse's social media accounts and blocked his name in certain searches back August 2020, days after he fatally shot two people and injured another during last summer's racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wis.
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

“Split Payments” Debuts on Facebook the Week of Dec. 6

– Meta (NASDAQ:FB) announced today it will begin testing Split Payments on Messenger next week. They tout it as a method to improve the ability to split bills like dinners or rent. To begin, users should click “Get Started” in a group chat or on Messenger’s Payments Hub. Once in...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechCrunch

Facebook and Instagram roll out personalized ‘Year in Review’ features

On Instagram, users can share a custom end-of-year “Playback” time capsule to their IG Story. The feature leverages the Stories Archive, so users can customize and select up to 10 stories to share with their followers. To be eligible for this feature, users need to have posted more than three stories this year or have Stories Archive turned on. The platform will suggest Playback posts for you, but you’ll also have the option to pick what you want to share. Users will see a message in their Instagram feed inviting them to create their own Playback. The new feature will be available to users for several weeks.
INTERNET
KARE

Debt collectors can now message you on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & more

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This looks familiar, right? Notifications on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger. You expect them to be messages from people you know, but as of this week, debt collectors can direct message you on social media. The new Debt Collection Rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allows debt collectors...
INTERNET
Beta News

Meta explains why it is taking so long to bring end-to-end encryption to Facebook Messenger and Instagram -- and what it is doing in the meantime

Meta recently announced that the protection, privacy and security offered by end-to-end encryption will not be coming to Facebook Messenger or Instagram until some time in 2023. Until then, anyone looking to send secure messages through Meta's platform will have to turn to WhatsApp. What was not made particularly clear...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook and Instagram down for thousands of users two months after major outage

Facebook users have reported outages on the site just two months after the platform crashed, costing the company millions. Some Facebook users have had issues accessing the site since 12.30pm this afternoon. There have been over 2,000 reports of Facebook outages, according to Down Detector. Many have taken to Twitter to report the issues showing error messages on the site which read “sorry, something went wrong.” The error message adds: “We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”One user tweeted: “#Facebook is down. Now I'm forced to do actual work.”Another added: “Facebook is down what are...
INTERNET
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy