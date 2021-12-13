ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AdTheorent For Highly Differentiated Performance-First And Privacy-Forward Programmatic Advertising Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdTheorent’s machine-learning platform drives measurable campaign performance, making AdTheorent the only six-time recipient of this prestigious recognition in Frost & Sullivan’s 60-year history. Based on its recent market analysis of the North American digital advertising industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AdTheorent with the 2021 North American Digital...

martechseries.com

