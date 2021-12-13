Mays Landing, NJ Bakery To Close While In Search Of New Location
By Jahna Michal
Cat Country 107.3
3 days ago
Just like we get excited when news breaks of a new business opening its doors in South Jersey, it always hits hard when you hear of one closing up shop. In Mays Landing, residents will have to say goodbye to what in just a few months has become a local favorite...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Walmart location on 1000 Town Center Drive in York is temporarily closing its doors from 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 as part of an ongoing company-initiated cleaning program due to COVID-19. According to an email sent from Walmart Global Communications, the company is assisting […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh’s most famous bakeries now has a brand new location.
Patrons can now get their favorite Prantl’s baked goods on the North Shore.
The new location is found inside in the former Priory Fine Pastries Shop along East Ohio Street in the North Side.
Prantl’s also has other locations including Shadyside, North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill, and Greensburg.
The North Side location will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Henri’s Bakery & Deli is growing again with a 3,000 sq. ft. expansion to their Upper Westside location at 2310 Coronet Way NW. The Upper Westside location, which serves quick-service breakfast and lunch and houses a 5,000 sq ft. kitchen and retail space, opened in December 2017. The Upper Westside location is the company’s third location.
Recently, we found out that the White Owl Restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach opened its doors for business. Point Pleasant locals know the building as the "old captain Ed's". Located at 1001 Arnold Ave in Point Pleasant, the White Owl offers everything from pancakes to New York strip steaks... In...
Lidl is looking to put another of its discount grocery stores on the map in South Jersey, but the project is reportedly being revisited. A proposed store in Williamstown, Gloucester County got the green light back in March from the Monroe Township Planning Board. But the planning board is getting...
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste with Tori, we’re serving up authentic Mexican cuisine made from scratch! Luna Y Sol is on Main Street in Moorestown.
They’re known for making fresh, flavorful dishes.
There’s a bright spot on Main Street that is taking the flavors of Mexico and making them shine through sizzling plates of fajitas and on soft rounds of fresh tortillas. The toppings on the tacos are layered like the colors of a sunset.
It’s called Luna Y Sol and you better show up hungry.
“We’re a family restaurant, authentic, homemade cooking from scratch,” Jesus Rayes said.
Jesus Rayes and his...
Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
The fast-food wars in the Garden State are heating up: New Jersey’s first drive-thru Shake Shack has been approved for Hasbrouck Heights, Bergen County. According to TapInto.net, the borough approved plans for the construction of the 2,100 square foot building on Rte. 17 this week; the plans call for a dual queue drive-thru and a 900 square foot patio seating area. The interior will be for ordering and pick up only.
If you happen to have a sweet tooth, Jersey is a good place to be. From the traditional Italian pastry or cookie to epic confectionary creations that are too good to eat, Jersey bakeries have it all. 18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try. Still...
TILTON — After over 30 years of business, it looks like the sun is finally setting on the beloved Pauli’s Bakery & Restaurant. Owners say this is not by choice, but the result a “gotcha” clause in the leasing agreement spurred on by a soured tenant-landlord relationship.
I went to Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing last Friday night and I was shocked at what I saw. Or more specifically, what I didn't see. The place was practically empty. I was there at 7:30 on a Friday night exactly two weeks before Christmas Eve -- arguably, the peak of the holiday shopping season -- and it was almost a ghost town.
Bella Flan Bakery and Café opened Dec. 1 at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 56, Richardson. Owner Siv Lopez said the eatery’s new location offers a full menu of savory items such as Cuban sandwiches, potato balls and meat pies as well as the desserts Bella Flan has been offering since 2020. Lopez said the bakery’s Garland location is now a Bella Flan Express since the new location is open in the Arapaho Village Shopping Center. 214-566-3656. www.bellaflan.com.
The end of 2021 will also bring the closure of a popular brewery in Pitman, Gloucester County. Human Village Brewing Company, on S. Broadway, has reportedly been sold, according to Courier Post. I'm super bummed the brewery is going away because it's where I celebrate the holidays with my in-laws....
The new year will bring a new restaurant to The Shoppes at Hooper, a growing plaza in the Silverton section of Toms River. NJ Poké, which opened in Point Pleasant Beach in 2019 and Point Pleasant Borough in 2020, will open in early 2022, co-owner Tom Kerr said. He and his business partner, Ryan Gripp, hope to open the restaurant in February.
There are SOOOOO many stores we wish would finally set up at least one shop in either Atlantic and Cape May Counties. When you think about South Jersey's western counterparts (Gloucester and Camden Counties), there are countless stores and restaurants that we dream about opening closer to our neck of the woods. Slowly but surely, businesses are making their way to this part of the region -- emphasis on the word "slowly."
Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill closed 13 of its New Jersey locations last year. Next year, one will reopen, local officials said.The Woodbury location at 111 N. Broad St. is expected to make a comeback in 2022, 42 Freeway reports citing the township mayor's most recent newsletter. An exact reopening …
When news spread that The Flaky Tart in Atlantic Highlands was permanently closing, locals were devastated. The good news, however, is that the beloved pastry shop lives on in a brand-new spot called The Baker’s Grove, which is located just a few towns over. Matthew Rosenzweig, who used to...
A longtime Lebanon staple is set to close its doors for the final time Christmas Eve. Last week the owners of J. Clayborn’s bakery announced the decision to close the bakery and café on Dec. 24. “This decision was not made lightly. It’s our family business,” co-owner Brittany...
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – State records show an inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the Vicky Bakery in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday and found evidence of rodent activity. According to records, a “stop sale order” was issued on all “open foods.” A “stop use...
Top Tier Bakery is hosting a grand opening for its storefront location at 12307 Roxie Drive, Ste. 103, Austin, on Dec. 18. Owned by Tishauna Barnes, the bakery will carry cupcakes, cookies and coffee daily. Additionally, Top Tier Bakery offers a custom order menu with specialty and wedding cakes, cupcakes, cookies, macarons, and cheesecakes.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0