Why Arbutus Biopharma Shares Are Rising

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.05% to 35,946.32 while the NASDAQ fell 2.5% to 15,179.38. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.80% to 4,672.38. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,290,970 cases with around 823,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,718,660 cases and 476,470 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,201,220 COVID-19 cases with 617,340 deaths. In total, there were at least 272,585,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,348,470 deaths.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO