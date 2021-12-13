Why Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Amgen Inc. and Caterpillar leading the way for the index. Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed around 25% of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 242 points (0.7%) higher. Amgen Inc.'s shares have climbed $7.28, or 3.3%, while those of Caterpillar have gained $5.56, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) IBM (IBM) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO