ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Why Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) is soaring Monday morning after Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced it would acquire the company for $100 per share. The all-cash transaction represents a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Datadog's Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Stock#Arna#Pfizer Inc Lrb Nyse#Pfe Rrb
Benzinga

What's Going On With Adagio Therapeutics Stock Today?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) is soaring on abnormally-high volume Thursday as traders discuss the stock on various social media platforms. Adagio Therapeutics' average session volume is about 29 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 123 million at publication time. The stock was...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Accenture Stock Rocked Today

Shares of consulting company Accenture (NYSE:ACN) took off like a rocket Thursday morning and are up 8.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Accenture reported huge beats on the top and bottom lines in its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 this morning. Instead of the $12.6 billion in revenue that analysts had projected, Accenture took in $15 billion in the quarter. Instead of analysts' projected $2.36 per share in profit, Accenture earned $2.78 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Micron Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Micron shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Moderna Inc's Recent Short Interest

Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has risen 10.9% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.57 million shares sold short, which is 4.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amgen Inc., Caterpillar share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 250-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Amgen Inc. and Caterpillar leading the way for the index. Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed around 25% of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 242 points (0.7%) higher. Amgen Inc.'s shares have climbed $7.28, or 3.3%, while those of Caterpillar have gained $5.56, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) IBM (IBM) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 9.21% to $3.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5002.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Losers.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Medtronic Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Medtronic. Looking at options history for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

AbbVie Whale Trades For December 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) traded at a new 12-month high today of $283.90. So far today approximately 2.7 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares. Eli Lilly and Company has overhead space with shares priced $278.50, or 2.5% below...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Palantir shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy