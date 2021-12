Recently, we got to know that the Realme 9i is set to be unveiled in January next year & it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip. We also got to know that design-wise, this phone will look similar to the Realme GT Neo 2, which is a high-end flagship from the brand. Well, now, we have got the renders of the phone, thanks to OnLeaks, who shared these renders with 91Mobiles. These renders give us a very good look at the design from every angle. Along with the renders, he also shared the spec sheet with 91Mobiles.

