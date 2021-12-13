ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Digital Banking Leads A 3 IPO Week

By Renaissance Capital IPO Research
 3 days ago
Brazil-based Nu Holdings priced at the high end of downwardly revised range to raise $2.6 billion at a $43.4 billion market cap. After a quiet start to the month, the IPO market picked up slightly with three IPOs this past week, joined by 21 SPACs. The pipeline stayed relatively quiet, with...

Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 With Dividend Yields Over 5%

One of the tried and true methods for generating an income stream is through investing in dividend stocks. In this era of low interest rates, dividend payments can be a more rewarding way to supplement your income. In turn, many investors plow those payments back into their portfolios. Whatever your...
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
Immix Biopharma prices 4.2M-share IPO at $5

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) has priced its IPO of 4.2M shares of common stock at $5.00/share, for gross proceeds of $21M. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 630K shares. Nasdaq trading commences on December 16, 2021. Closing date is December 20. Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical trials, for working...
My Top Bank Stock Picks For 2022

The earnings of most banks will benefit from a rising interest rate environment. A rising interest-rate environment will likely be the biggest earnings driver for banks in 2022. Company-specific factors, including merger and acquisition activity and other expansionary efforts, will also boost earnings for some banks. On the other hand, the absence of fees from Paycheck Protection Program loans and the normalization of mortgage banking income will likely drag earnings for many in the banking sector. Considering these factors, I have selected six banks that I believe should perform well in 2022. These banking stocks include Midland States Bancorp, Webster Financial, United Bankshares, WesBanco, Northwest Bancshares, and Prosperity Bancshares. To derive this list, I have used a sample of regional and community banks only, and I’ve excluded big banks from my analysis.
Tracking Gardner Russo & Quinn Portfolio - Q3 2021 Update

Gardner Russo & Quinn’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $11.84B to $10.85B. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Gardner Russo & Quinn’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Russo’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/15/2021. Please visit our Tracking Gardner Russo & Quinn Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for their moves during Q2 2021.
Alset EHome: Deep Value Case For Risk-Resistant Investors

Given the regular additional issues and total control by insiders, the company is not suitable for long-term deep value investors. However, AEI can be a good short-term investment opportunity. Investment Thesis. Alset EHome (NASDAQ:AEI) is a risky case. In our opinion, given the regular additional issues and total control by...
Private equity firm TPG files for U.S. initial public offering

TPG Inc., one of the most well known private equity firms, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. The PE firm with about $109B in assets listed an offer size of $100M in an S-1 filing, although that’s likely just a placeholder. The company has listed to file on the Nasdaq under the ticker "TPG."
Relief Therapeutics files Form 20-F with the SEC

Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) has filed a Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the SEC. The registration statement is being filed to begin the process of uplisting Relief's Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in U.S. to a Level 2 ADR program and is part of the ongoing efforts to list its ADRs on Nasdaq during H1 2022.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Biomercia rallies after sailing past Q2 revenue estimates: Prelim

Biomercia (NASDAQ:BMRA) is up 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported 238% revenue growth in its Q2 preliminary earnings report. Revenue made a easy beat at $4.6M (+238% Y/Y), compared to the market consensus of $1.81M. The increase reflects the surge in demand for Covid testing during the quarter.
Gartner: A Must-Have Company For Your Watchlist

The company operates in a large market and has a strong competitive positioning. Gartner (NYSE:IT) must be on the watchlist of an investor trying to beat the market. The company operates in a large and highly fragmented market and has maintained a high growth rate for many years. Gartner belongs to a small club of companies that can grow revenue and improve efficiency at the same time. According to the last reporting period results, ROE exceeded 100%. We expect the company to continue to grow and improve its profitability. In addition, IT is actively creating value for investors through share buybacks. However, the company is trading close to the Fair Market Value. We are neutral on Gartner at the current price.
STOCKS
