U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Digital Banking Leads A 3 IPO Week

The earnings of most banks will benefit from a rising interest rate environment. A rising interest-rate environment will likely be the biggest earnings driver for banks in 2022. Company-specific factors, including merger and acquisition activity and other expansionary efforts, will also boost earnings for some banks. On the other hand, the absence of fees from Paycheck Protection Program loans and the normalization of mortgage banking income will likely drag earnings for many in the banking sector. Considering these factors, I have selected six banks that I believe should perform well in 2022. These banking stocks include Midland States Bancorp, Webster Financial, United Bankshares, WesBanco, Northwest Bancshares, and Prosperity Bancshares. To derive this list, I have used a sample of regional and community banks only, and I’ve excluded big banks from my analysis.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO