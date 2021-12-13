Largest Single-Asset Online Real Estate Transaction Closes for $205 Million

Notable commercial transactions recently closed. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz represented the seller, Sproul & Sproul Inc., in the sale of 2185 NE 2nd Street in Bend. Lyons and Schultz also represented the buyer, Paul Alston, along with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Peter May, CCIM. The 5,000 SF industrial building on 0.66 acres sold for $1,775,000. Broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Weekapaug Holdings, in the acquisition of the former Kebaba Restaurant Building located at 1004 NW Newport Avenue in Bend. The 1,177 SF retail building on 0.18 acres was purchased for $1,140,000. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Howard Friedman, CCIM represented the buyer, Stereo Planet LLC, in the sale of 61523 American Loop in Bend. The 3,367 SF industrial building on 0.48 acres sold for $1,100,000.

BEND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO