Las Vegas, NV

Largest Single-Asset Online Real Estate Transaction Closes for $205 Million

By Paula Tudoran
 3 days ago
Crexi has just announced that the Beltway Business Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, has sold in a private auction for $205 million. This sale is the world's largest single-asset online real estate (click to view real estate investment offerings) transaction to date. The Auction: The auction was held at...

