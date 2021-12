TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department has brought a fire in an abandoned building downtown under control after rescuing multiple people who were trapped. According to the TFD, the fire broke out in the 600 block of E. Erwin St., at the building formerly known as the Tyson Hotel. Fire Marshal Paul Findley says there were occupants inside the building who were not supposed to be in there, but officials were able to get them out. One of the people inside the building was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO