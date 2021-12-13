The History of the Yeezy Foam Runners

In music, fashion and footwear, Kanye West has always pushed boundaries.

After blurring the lines between sportswear and luxury with his first collaborations with Nike and Louis Vuitton, West continued to push the envelope through his partnership with Adidas . Signing with the Three Stripes in 2013, the rapper-turned-designer released his imprint’s debut models in 2015: the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350. The high top 750 in some ways reinterpreted the stance of popular Ugg boots, while the low-cut 350 bent ethos introduced on the Nike Roshe Run.

In 2020, it was time to shock the world again. The all-new Yeezy Foam Runner referenced shape and style made popular and polarizing on Croc Clogs, informed in lines and likeness by the Yeezy design team.

The Yeezy Foam Runner debuted in the “Ararat” colorway , retailing for $75 but soon fetching far over door price thanks to its limited availability. First seen in family fashion, West and his daughter, North West , were early adopters of the Yeezy Foam Runner before it hit stores, with the colorway paying homage to Kim Kardashian’s Armenian roots. Releasing in June 2020, the Made in America model completely cut laces and branding for an off-kilter look unlike anything brought out by the West x Adidas range. The foam-injected EVA construction made the model possible, using algae as base for an eco-friendly foundation.

After months on the aftermarket, the “Ararat” introduction continued to intrigue and win over wearers unsure about the genre-bending model. In March 2021, the Yeezy Foam Runner returned to retail by way of two spring styles: the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” makeups. With the “Sand” shade only a slight adjustment to that of the “Ararat” take and the “MXT Moon Gray” a marbled two-tone look, Yeezy Foam Runner was suddenly more available and increasingly unique in aesthetic.

Throughout 2021, the Yeezy Foam Runner released in an array of colorways conjured in tonal takes. A “Mineral Blue” launch in May 2021 took after Sodalite in shade and sheen, while an “Ochre” installment in September 2021 introduced a bold autumnal hue to the category bending model. In October 2021, the “Vermillion” makeup brought an all-red aesthetic to the Yeezy line that hadn’t been seen since his coveted collaborations with Nike.

In regard to marbled makeups, the Yeezy Foam Runner continued to flourish in an “MXT Cream Clay” colorway . By blurring multiple shades on the one-piece model, the Yeezy Foam Runner relies on the ability to offer depth without adjusting composition. Signs suggest that the Yeezy Foam Runner will continue to play with palettes and graphics to offer new intrigue to the contemporary clog.

As West continues to move the needle through design, the Yeezy Foam Runner is just the latest example of the multi-hyphenate reshaping footwear. By rewriting the formula introduced on the Croc Clog, the multihyphenate has once again added new texture to mainstream trends while reviving his namesake brand with another breadwinner.

Made in America with Planet Earth in mind, the Yeezy Foam Runner relishes in sustainable simplicity while challenging category through shape and construction.