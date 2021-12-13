ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The History of the Yeezy Foam Runners

By Ian Stonebrook
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago

In music, fashion and footwear, Kanye West has always pushed boundaries.

After blurring the lines between sportswear and luxury with his first collaborations with Nike and Louis Vuitton,  West continued to push the envelope through his partnership with Adidas . Signing with the Three Stripes in 2013, the rapper-turned-designer released his imprint’s debut models in 2015: the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350. The high top 750 in some ways reinterpreted the stance of popular Ugg boots, while the low-cut 350 bent ethos introduced on the Nike Roshe Run.

In 2020, it was time to shock the world again. The all-new Yeezy Foam Runner referenced shape and style made popular and polarizing on Croc Clogs, informed in lines and likeness by the Yeezy design team.

The Yeezy Foam Runner debuted in the “Ararat” colorway , retailing for $75 but soon fetching far over door price thanks to its limited availability. First seen in family fashion, West and his daughter, North West , were early adopters of the Yeezy Foam Runner before it hit stores, with the colorway paying homage to Kim Kardashian’s Armenian roots. Releasing in June 2020, the Made in America model completely cut laces and branding for an off-kilter look unlike anything brought out by the West x Adidas range. The foam-injected EVA construction made the model possible, using algae as base for an eco-friendly foundation.

After months on the aftermarket, the “Ararat” introduction continued to intrigue and win over wearers unsure about the genre-bending model. In March 2021, the Yeezy Foam Runner returned to retail by way of two spring styles: the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” makeups. With the “Sand” shade only a slight adjustment to that of the “Ararat” take and the “MXT Moon Gray” a marbled two-tone look, Yeezy Foam Runner was suddenly more available and increasingly unique in aesthetic.

Throughout 2021, the Yeezy Foam Runner released in an array of colorways conjured in tonal takes. A “Mineral Blue” launch in May 2021 took after Sodalite in shade and sheen, while an “Ochre” installment in September 2021 introduced a bold autumnal hue to the category bending model. In October 2021, the “Vermillion” makeup brought an all-red aesthetic to the Yeezy line that hadn’t been seen since his coveted collaborations with Nike.

In regard to marbled makeups, the Yeezy Foam Runner continued to flourish in an “MXT Cream Clay” colorway . By blurring multiple shades on the one-piece model, the Yeezy Foam Runner relies on the ability to offer depth without adjusting composition. Signs suggest that the Yeezy Foam Runner will continue to play with palettes and graphics to offer new intrigue to the contemporary clog.

As West continues to move the needle through design, the Yeezy Foam Runner is just the latest example of the multi-hyphenate reshaping footwear. By rewriting the formula introduced on the Croc Clog, the multihyphenate has once again added new texture to mainstream trends while reviving his namesake brand with another breadwinner.

Made in America with Planet Earth in mind, the Yeezy Foam Runner relishes in sustainable simplicity while challenging category through shape and construction.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Fade Azure’ Is Releasing This Week

A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 shoe is coming soon. The German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that the “Fade Azure” makeup of the Yeezy Boost 700 is hitting stores before week’s end. The latest style wears a predominantly blue color scheme with a lighter shade of the hue, which covers the mesh-based upper including the leather and suede overlay panels. Breaking up the look are dark blue and gold panels at the forefoot along with dark gray shoelaces, and gray Yeezy and Adidas Trefoil branding stamped on the footbed. Rounding out the design is...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Sneaker-Boot Inspired by Northern Lights

Nike continues to expand its winter-ready offering, reimagining popular silhouettes as sneaker-boot hybrids. Following a “Light Bone” colorway, the Air Force 1 High Utility returns in icy blue and gray hues. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 “Deep Freeze” features a leather and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kanye
blavity.com

Beyonce Unveils New Ivy League-Themed Adidas Drop

Ivy Park and Adidas have just announced their fifth collaborative collection. While Beyoncé's latest drop is not directly linked to any specific college institution, "HALLS of IVY" is for all people, adults, and children "to unite regardless of background, color, or creed while celebrating each individual's creativity." The collection accompanied...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy Boost#Design#Armenian
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Mid Jumbo Appears In “White/Green”

The Nike Blazer Mid has experienced handfuls of iterations since first launching in the 1970s. For its latest variation, the first Nike Basketball sneaker goes full-on fashionable thanks to the jumbo swooshes found at its profiles. Unquestionably inspired by the Off-White collaboration introduced by the late Virgil Abloh in 2017,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM ‘Amber Tint’ Have Surfaced

There’s another Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM colorway coming soon and it will be available in sizes for the entire family. Product images of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe have surfaced this week in a new “Amber Tint” colorway. This latest iteration dons a predominantly brown-based color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper including various shades covering the mid panel. The shoe also comes with a premium gray overlay panel at the toe box, a black neoprene ankle collar, and a 3M reflective silver heel counter. The silhouette signature design is the plush Boost cushioning featured in the midsole while...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWD

Virgil Abloh’s Final Mercedes-Benz Collaboration Revealed in Miami

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Mercedes-Benz revealed its latest and final collaboration with Virgil Abloh, a Mercedes-Maybach electric show car, during Art Basel Miami Beach on Wednesday with an installation paying homage to the late designer, who passed away last Sunday due to a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. The brand said that following the wishes of Abloh’s family, the installation is open to the public at the Rubell Museum in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour on the first day is opened exclusively to students from local design...
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache "Athletic Club" Drops Soon: Official Photos

One of the most iconic silhouettes from the 1990s is the Nike Air Huarache. This is a sneaker that has endless comfort and is definitely worth trying out now if you have been missing out all of these years. There have been plenty of Huarache colorways so far this year and with the Athletic Club collection coming out soon, it would only make sense that the Huarache would find itself among some of the other guests within the capsule.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy