Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a living, breathing world that sees changes just as our world does. Seasons will change, plants will wither and bloom, and different animals will be available at certain parts of the year. For the month of December, this is no different as new fish make their way to the game. It also means there are new sea creatures arriving and returning to the island’s waters. With this change, it is in players’ best interest to know which of these aquatic creatures they can catch during the month. This guide will tell you all the sea creatures that will be available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during December.

