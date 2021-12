In case you haven't heard, the Windows 11 Start menu has become one of, if not the, most controversial aspects of Microsoft's newest operating system. Some people don't care about it one way or the other and plenty of people are perfectly fine with it, but a great many people have come out in full force to say they hate it. Hate is not a soft word, so when we say folks have been getting ruffled for months over something as pedestrian as a Start menu, we're being serious.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO