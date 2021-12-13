Rescuer slowly crawls across partially frozen lake to save deer, New Mexico video shows

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A nonprofit animal rehabilitation center in Douglas County is caring for two Mallard ducks which were victims in a diesel spill on Santa Fe Drive. A truck overturned on Dec. 8 in icy conditions. (credit: South Metro Fire) The ducks were found in a nearby stream covered with diesel. Nature’s Educators says both ducks remain in critical condition, but are receiving treatment. They say the ducks will need to be washed several times to get the oil off and ensure their plumage is water proof again. (credit: South Metro Fire) “Just like when you get an oil or grease stain on a shirt, you usually need to wash it multiple times before the oil stain is completely removed from the shirt,” said Emily Davenport, Wildlife Rehabilitator explained. She says they are concerned the ducks ingested fuel, and it can also irritate their eyes and skin, so they are receiving eye flushes every day and eye ointment. The center accepts donations for not only the ducks, but for the 120 other animals in their care.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO