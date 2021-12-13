ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rescuer slowly crawls across partially frozen lake to save deer, New Mexico video shows

By Maddie Capron
Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rescuer slid on his stomach across a partially frozen lake to pull a deer to safety, video shows. The New Mexico rescue team was called to Monte Verde Lake after a deer...

www.fresnobee.com

