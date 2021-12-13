Nike LeBron 19 Surfaces In Vibrant Blue Colorway: Photos

Has revealed two new Air Force 1 GORE-TEX pairs for the colder months ahead dressed in “Olive” and “Shattered Backboard” color schemes. The pairs feature a mesh base with leather overlays over the toe, eyestays, heel counter, and heel tab. GORE-TEX branding can be found on the lateral mudguard and tongue tab meanwhile “Nike and the swoosh name and design are trademarks and your guarantee of quality” text is imprinted on the lateral heel counter. The “Olive” pairs opt for black laces and contrast-stitched lateral swooshes, with a light grey base, off-white midsole, and olive-colored overlays and outsole. The “Shattered backboard pairs feature a similar construction fitted with GORE-TEX waterproof technology in orange, brown, black, and sail hues.
