Nike LeBron 19 Surfaces In Vibrant Blue Colorway: Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that a new NBA season is upon us, various signature sneakers are being introduced to the market. One such model is none other than the Nike LeBron 19, which was first shown off in the latest Space Jam movie. New colorways are always being teased by Nike,...

Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike LeBron 19 ‘Leopard’ Coming Soon

LeBron James’ latest signature shoe, the LeBron 19 has gotten a slow start when it comes to actual release dates. Most have been delayed in the U.S. but expected to launch in 2022 is a pair with exotic details. This Nike LeBron 19 comes highlighted with leopard print throughout while...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releases On January 8th, 2022

Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nba#Sneaker#Hnhh#Nike Image
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Have Emerged

Another iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is on the way. This time, the sportswear giant is releasing the shoe in its original colorway but with a twist. Adidas product images have surfaced this week of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in the latest “Beluga Reflective” makeup. Longtime fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will recognize this “Beluga” color scheme as a nearly identical pair dropped for the shoe’s debut in 2016. The shoe features various gray tones throughout the Primeknit upper and is coupled with a vibrant orange stripe on the lateral side that reads...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache To Receive All-Orange Colorway: Photos

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Huarache, and the brand is taking full advantage. The big 3-0 seems to be a significant birthday for any Nike shoe, and this always leads to some dope retros and even some new offerings. Nike has made sure this is the case with the Nike Air Huarache, and every single week, it has felt like we have reported on a brand new colorway for you guys.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk High "Moon Fossil" Release Date Confirmed: Photos

With the Nike Dunk Low having such a big year, it's only fair that the Nike Dunk High gets some love as well. After all, this is one of the most classic silhouettes in the Nike library, and it only makes sense that the Beaverton brand would give it some shine. To end off 2021, Nike is releasing a whole slew of new offerings, and among them is this "Moon Fossil" Dunk High, which can be found, below.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike LeBron 19 ‘Uniform Hook’ Releasing December 18th

Inspired by the uniform LeBron and the Tune Squad wore during their digitized battle against the Goons in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike Basketball will debut the Nike LeBron 19 ‘Uniform Hook’ in December. This Nike LeBron 19 comes dressed in a Mantra Orange and Light Blue Fury color...
LIFESTYLE
Sole Collector

LeBron James' Next Nike Signature Shoe Debuts This Month

Initially previewed in Nike’s Space Jam: A New Legacy collection in July, we finally have a concrete release date for the Nike LeBron 19. Today, Nike announced on its SNKRS release calendar that LeBron James’ 19th signature shoe will make its retail debut in the “Uniform Hook” makeup this month. The pair, shown here, directly references the blue and orange uniforms that King James and the Tune Squad wore in the final act of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Aside from the color scheme, there are several other key details including a galaxy print and official Space Jam: A New Legacy branding on the footbed.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Vibrant Orange Swooshes Land On The Women’s Nike Blazer Low Jumbo

The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo is a newer proposition from the Nike Sportswear banner, but it’s quickly garnered attention among bold fashion-takers. For its latest ensemble, the lifestyle-focused silhouette has kept things simple in white and grey, though its signature enlarged profile swooshes opt for an eye-catching orange color.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache LE "Slate" Is Making A Comeback: Official Photos

This year has been huge for the Nike Air Huarache as the classic Nike model is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Nike has been delivering a ton of dope retro colorways to the market, and they have even offered up some new colorways in the process. Recently, however, they revealed that they would be doing fans a huge favor by bringing back the Nike Air Huarache LE (Limited Edition) in its OG "Slate" color scheme.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow with Metallic Blue Accents

It looks like Nike Sportswear will use a specific color palette on several releases. Recently, we showcased the Air Max Plus, and now, we take a look at this upcoming Air Force 1 Shadow. Looking closer, this Nike Air Force 1 Shadow has a mixture of smooth and tumbled leather...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Vibrant Crimson Leaves Its Mark On The Nike Waffle One

The Nike Waffle One might never rid itself of sacai-comparisons, but that hasn’t hindered its release schedule. Soon enough, the vintage-inspired silhouette will release in a vibrant crimson makeover. As with other styles, the newly-surfaced sneaker indulges in a grid-patterned nylon base across its upper. Hairy suede overlays deliver...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Dark Marina Blue"

Nike had a good run with the Dunk colorways this year, and a plethora of new ones are ready to be released in 2022. The Dunk Low “Dark Marina Blue,” a reiteration of the OG “Argon” colorway released in the early 2000s, comes with a reversed theme.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Subtle Camouflage Returns To This Icy Blue Nike Air Max 97

It’s been described as a modified form of army camouflage prints. It’s been compared to the weird patterns found on the exterior of children’s composition notebooks. Whatever it actually may be, it returns once again on the sneaker that introduced it to us – the Air Max 97. First appearing in a sharp black and fitting olive version, this Air Max 97 now appears in a chilly blizzard of blue hues befitting the cold months of the winter. That aforementioned pattern makes itself known on the mid-foot window with the silver embroidered Swoosh as well as the tongue, while hits of white are seen on the midsole and the upper.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘NAI-KE’ Releasing in Blue

Nike’s ‘The One Line’ series is back. After launching the ‘White’ iteration, we have another NAI-KE Air Force 1 launching, this time in Blue. Going over this Nike Air Force 1, it features Blue suede across the upper with exposed White stitching on the sides. Next, we have dyed laced, Sail on the midsole, and a Navy rubber outsole. Highlighting the pair, we have NAI-KE Chinese characters on the heel and insoles, and the word spelled backward in English on the lace jewel. Other details include ‘The One Line’ on the tongue and ‘Elevating Inner Peace Through Sports’ text on the inside of the tongue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

The Nike Free Run Trail Receives a "Dark Russet" Colorway

Following the release of “Concord” and “Thunder Blue” colorways earlier this year,. is now set to introduce a “Dark Russet” iteration to its hardy Free Run Trail series. The upcoming pairs come dressed in “Blue Nebula” hues across the mesh base, with a one-piece...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Arrives in "Olive" and "Shattered Backboard" Colorways

Has revealed two new Air Force 1 GORE-TEX pairs for the colder months ahead dressed in “Olive” and “Shattered Backboard” color schemes. The pairs feature a mesh base with leather overlays over the toe, eyestays, heel counter, and heel tab. GORE-TEX branding can be found on the lateral mudguard and tongue tab meanwhile “Nike and the swoosh name and design are trademarks and your guarantee of quality” text is imprinted on the lateral heel counter. The “Olive” pairs opt for black laces and contrast-stitched lateral swooshes, with a light grey base, off-white midsole, and olive-colored overlays and outsole. The “Shattered backboard pairs feature a similar construction fitted with GORE-TEX waterproof technology in orange, brown, black, and sail hues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

