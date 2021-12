My father, who supervised several hundred machinists at a big shipyard in Mississippi, used to say to his craftsmen (and to me): “Don’t do what I tell you. Do what needs to be done.” Dad died two decades ago, but I smile to think how much he would have admired Emily Kimbro, who leads our five-member art department at Texas Monthly. Emily and her team conjure up visual magic not only in our print magazine but also wherever else photography, illustrations, and design are needed: on TexasMonthly.com and in our apps, books, live events, newsletters, podcasts, social-media posts, special issues, and videos. In grateful acknowledgment of those efforts, I’m pleased to announce Emily’s promotion to the new position of creative director, across all our storytelling platforms.

