In the last year there have been many controversies regarding millionaire space excursions, mostly because rocket launches cause a lot of damage to the environment. Musk is one of the entrepreneurs participating in the space race of the moment. One of its biggest goals is to build a self-sufficient city of one million people on Mars by 2050. The reusable rocket, Starship, being developed by SpaceX will be used to transport the first colonizers.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO