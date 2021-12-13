Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including new Salad and Go

Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Campbell Elementary School: 1000 Shadow Bend...
Caldwell Companies continues to build out the Towne Lake neighborhood in Cypress, including a new age-restricted multifamily project for residents ages 55 and older at 11411 Greenhouse Road, Cypress. Construction on Cadence Creek at Towne Lake commenced in December, according to Multifamily Development Manager Trey Villagran. The active adult community...
Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 14. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 11-13. Central Texas. 1845 Meat Co., a new purveyor of meats and sausages, opened in New Braunfels in November. From a...
Dogtopia held a soft opening Nov. 18 at its location at 6622 Durango Creek Drive, Magnolia. The dog day care offers spa and boarding services and will host a grand opening Dec. 18. 832-862-6882. www.dogtopia.com/thewoodlandswest. Haven Jiu-Jitsu Academy, which specializes in Brazilian jiujitsu training and also offers classes in judo,...
The city of Katy will soon open a learning center for students and families, dubbed The 3B Learning Center, focused on local bees, butterflies and birds. Katy officials announced their plans for the historic 5-acre property at 5402 Franz Road, Katy, at a Dec. 13 City Council meeting. Officials said the rest of the house would function as offices for the city’s parks director, and parks and recreation coordinator.
Read the most popular news from the Greater Houston area from the past week. Airia Development Co. confirmed in a news release Dec. 6 a master-planned community spanning 5,700 acres and bordering FM 1486, FM 1774 and the Hwy. 249 tollway is in the planning stages. Sitework is ongoing at...
Local Table is coming soon to The Woodlands at 4223 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands. The restaurant will be located in Technology Plaza. According to the company, construction is underway with hopes to open in 2022. The Local Table menu features salads, pastas, tacos, pizza, seafood, sandwiches and a weekend...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds more people could soon call Fort Worth’s historic Stockyard’s District home as San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential proposed a plan to add 825 apartment units.
The plan also transforms the historic Armour building constructed in 1902. It was previously a meat packing plant.
Armour building (CBS 11)
Fort Worth’s Urban Design Commission hammered out some details Thursday, Dec. 16 to make sure it fits conceptually with the district.
One issue was the length of some of the buildings.
The designers want a waiver to go beyond 300 feet in length which is not in the district’s standards and guidelines.
“That’s what been...
The vacant lot at the corner of Merritt and Park Lake was once used for East Lansing's Department of Public Works, but soon enough it will be home to a medial marijuana provisioning center, shopping center and hotel.
Read the latest business news from the Greater Houston area. Officials with Cypress Christian School and with the Howard Hughes Corp. have confirmed the local private school will relocate to Prairieland Village in the Bridgeland master-planned community in 2025. Bay Area. A new Great Wolf Lodge is expected to open...
An at-grade solution to long-discussed mobility concerns at Research Forest Drive and Grogans Mill Road has split commissioners and engineering firms as community leaders continue to debate future solutions for the heavily trafficked intersection. The proposed solution was presented to Shenandoah City Council on Nov. 17 by Montgomery County Precinct...
Montgomery ISD officials announced a change to the district's limited open enrollment policy Dec. 14, noting the district will no longer be accepting requests for new families residing outside the district to enroll in MISD for the 2022-23 school year. However, the update does not apply to families currently taking part in limited open enrollment.
Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
Magnolia City Council approved multiple projects from the Magnolia 4A and 4B economic development corporations for 2022 during its meeting Dec. 14. Director of Economic Development Rachel Steele presented the council with seven projects from the 4A corporation and nine projects from the 4B corporation. Projects include the implementation of...
Montgomery County commissioners postponed funding new fire service radios after a disagreement on using county funds. The county’s Emergency Services Director Darren Hess presented the request at the court’s Dec. 14 meeting. The funding request came to approximately $4.7 million to fund 700 radios, which would come from the county’s public safety funding.
The matching funds are offered to businesses located within the Redevelopment Agency Area. Map provided by COFP. The city of Fort Pierce has launched the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Commercial Interior Uplift Grant. The pre-application period is open through Jan. 19.
The Howard Hughes Corp. requested a $9.1 million reimbursement for costs associated with the construction of Rob Fleming Park from Municipal Utility District No. 386, which represents the Village of Creekside Park in The Woodlands. According to MUD 386 officials, the district has the funding set aside because it has...
Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 16. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 13-14. Central Texas. After preliminary test results found the omicron variant in Austin and Travis County, Austin Public Health officials advised...
Beau Kisses relocated from 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. A130, to 27131 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. 400, in Katy. The new location opened Nov. 9 and held a grand reopening Dec. 4. Beau Kisses sells a variety of gifts and souvenirs, home goods, jewelry and clothing. 281-395-4445. www.beaukisses.com.
Traffic, environmental concerns, security, odors. These concerns topped the list when over 200 residents of Alexandria Township, a rural community in Hunterdon County, attended a Township Committee meeting Dec. 8 to voice concerns about a proposed medical marijuana facility. “I will repeat again, although I believe many of you are...
