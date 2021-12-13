ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including new Salad and Go

By Holly Galvan
 3 days ago
Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy? The following projects have been filed in the past week through the...

Historic Katy property to house 3B Learning Center

The city of Katy will soon open a learning center for students and families, dubbed The 3B Learning Center, focused on local bees, butterflies and birds. Katy officials announced their plans for the historic 5-acre property at 5402 Franz Road, Katy, at a Dec. 13 City Council meeting. Officials said the rest of the house would function as offices for the city’s parks director, and parks and recreation coordinator.
KATY, TX
