Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Metaverse Alliance has announced the launch of its online Metaverse Hackathon (Metathon) for all Metaverse enthusiasts around the world. The Metaverse Alliance team believes that the Metaverse will create long-term value in the future and that both real and virtual worlds will exist in parallel with few boundaries.

1 DAY AGO