Premier League

Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Leeds United Warning to Man City Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Harry Winters
 3 days ago
The Sky Blues extended their league-winning run to six straight matches at the weekend, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Raheem Sterling, with Guardiola's side now preparing to welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Leeds, who were unbeaten against Manchester City last season, suffered a last-gasp 3-2 defeat to title-chasing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Despite sitting just five points off the relegation zone in 15th place, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Marcelo Bielsa's side as being one of the 'toughest opponents' his side will face this season, ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

Speaking on Monday in his pre-match press conference, ahead of City's 26th game of the campaign, Guardiola was well aware of the threat posed by Leeds, despite a number of absentees for the west Yorkshire side due to injury.

The 50-year-old said: "Leeds are one of our toughest opponents. It’s a challenge. We know a lot of people will be watching us.

"I don’t think Leeds have dropped their standards. I know (Patrick) Bamford has been injured, but Marcelo (Bielsa) never complains. We have to adapt."

City were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last October, while a Stuart Dallas brace secured a shock victory for Leeds at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Guardiola added: "They (Leeds) are going to play in a way we are not used to in these kinds of games. At the same time, it is at the Etihad Stadium, we know a lot of people will be there, and we want to do a good game tomorrow."

CityXtra

"The Facts Speak for Themselves!" - Man City Chairman Sends Personal Message to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from the top level of the sport during an emotional press-conference at the Camp Nou on Wednesday afternoon. The world of football has sent an outpouring of tributes to a certified all-time great, including famous names within the game, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Alan Shearer, and Vincent Kompany among hundreds of others.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Man City vs Leeds confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City can go four points clear at the top of the table if they defeat Leeds United in the Premier League this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side have been in dominant form in the league, with a hard-fought victory at Wolves last weekend making it six wins in succession. FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leeds – latest updatesThey should be more than confident of stretching that run to seven games, with Leeds suffering from a wretched streak of injuries. Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who sit just five points clear of the relegation zone, have lost arguably their two most influential players,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Man. City vs. Leeds United: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Premier League

It’s Manchester City vs. Leeds United Tuesday in another English Premier League matchup as City looks to hold onto its spot at the top of the standings. Man. City had a hard time with Leeds last season and will be prepared for a tough match as Pep Guardiola’s club looks to protect a one-point lead over Liverpool in the EPL standings. On the other side, Leeds has struggled so far in EPL play, going 3-7-6 on the season, good for 15th in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Man City ruthless, Leeds woeful in 7-0 Premier League rout

LONDON — Seven goals — even without a recognizable striker. A seventh successive victory. Manchester City is looking ruthless in its Premier League title defense. Kevin De Bruyne struck twice, while Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions overpowered Leeds 7-0 on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Leeds United (Premier League)

The Blues have won their last six Premier League games and are threatening to go on another record-breaking winning run. Saturday's gritty 1-0 win over a stubborn Wolves side was a performance that Manchester City may need to repeat a few times during a hectic winter period, that sees Pep Guardiola's champions embark on another four games before 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Key Quotes From Pep Guardiola's Post-Leeds United Press Conference

Manchester City picked up their seventh consecutive Premier League victory in style on Tuesday night, as they hammered Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium. There were six different names on the teamsheet for Manchester City, who moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne is ‘the best’ in these games, says Pep Guardiola after Man City demolish Leeds

Pep Guardiola hailed the return to form of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian’s double in Tuesday’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.City’s star playmaker had a slow start to the campaign after a summer of injury problems and then a spell out with coronavirus.He looked back to his best as the champions swept Leeds aside with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium to chalk up their seventh successive Premier League victory in style.De Bruyne netted City’s third of the night before half-time and then made it 5-0 with a thunderbolt of a strike just after the hour.City manager Guardiola said: “Kevin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
