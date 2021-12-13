Underwater memorial honors victims of Surfside condo collapse
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — The victims of the Surfside condominium collapse were remembered in a memorial service off the South Florida coast with a plaque installed at an underwater memorial site.
News outlets reported that relatives and friends of the victims took part in the ceremony on Sunday at the Neptune Memorial Reed off of Key Biscayne.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also attended the ceremony.
The plaque honors the 98 people killed in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South early in the morning of June 24.
