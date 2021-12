Deloitte has released the results of its recent survey, “The Restaurant of the Future: A Vision Evolves.” Findings of the survey include that almost two-thirds (64 percent) of consumers do not plan to return to their pre-pandemic habits of dining in restaurants within the next six months. Convenient off-premises dining has emerged as a permanent fixture in the restaurant experience, with 61 percent of consumers ordering takeout or delivery at least once per week, up from 29 percent one year ago and 18 percent prior to the pandemic.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO