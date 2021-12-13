ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Darkness announce 34 date North America tour for 2022

By Paul Brannigan
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Darkness have unveiled plans for a 34-date North American tour for March/April, in support of their recently-released Motorheart album. The band will launch their latest Stateside offensive on March 9 in San Diego, and (rock 'n’) roll across the US and Canada through to April 24, when they'll sign off...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
respect-mag.com

D Smoke Announces New ‘War & Wonders’ 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates With Special Guests Tiffany Gouche, Domani & Sherie

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, D Smoke, announces his upcoming 2022 winter tour with special guests singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché, recording artist Domani and singer-songwriter & violinist Sherie following the release of his sophomore offering War & Wonders via WoodWorks Records/EMPIRE. The tour kicks off on January 11th at San Diego’s HOB Voodoo Room then makes stops across the U.S. in Texas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and more before wrapping up in Philadelphia at Underground Arts – Black Box on February 9th.
MUSIC
FOX 21 Online

Dates Announced for Local Premiere Tour for “Hockeyland”

DULUTH, Minn. – The dates have been announced for the Northland premiere tour for the “Hockeyland” documentary. The movie will be shown in Duluth on February 2nd and 3rd, and up in the Iron Range on February 4th. Times and locations are still to be determined. Last month, the movie, which follows the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey teams through the 2019-2020 season, had its world premiere in New York City.
DULUTH, MN
loudersound.com

Tangerine Dream announce new album and UK tour

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced that they will release their brand new studio album Raum through Kscope on February 25. At the same time the band have announced a run of UK tour dates for March. The seven-track Raum, which opens with the 17-minute In 256 Zeichen,...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Napalm Death announce new mini album Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes

Napalm Death announce the arrival of their mini album titled Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes alongside the release of new single Narcissus. Napalm Death have announced the arrival of the mini yet excessively-titled new album Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes, due out on February 11 via Century Media records.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Americas#Rock Music#Atlanta#North American#Motorheart#Tupperware#House Of Blues Las Vegas#Roseland Theater Portland#Wa#Vogue Theatre Vancouver#Union Hall Edmonton#Varsity Theater#The Rave Eagles Club#Il
thebrag.com

Electropop band Parcels announce Australian tour dates

In support of the recent release of their ambitious second album Day/Night, Parcels have announced Aussie tour dates which will see them performing in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in 2022. The Australian shows join a giant world tour including performances in Europe, the UK and the USA. In their recent...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Norwegian prog rockers Magic Pie added to Prognosis Festival bill

Norwegian prog rock quintet Magic Pie have been added to the bill for this year's Prognosis Festival. The twice-delayed indoor event will be held at De Effenaar in the Netherlands between April 15-16, 2022 and will be headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and Swedish proggers Katatonia, with performances from Focus, Enslaved, The Ocean, Long Distance Calling, Cellar Darling, Wheel, The Fierce And The Dead and more.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Guns N’ Roses to release delayed 30th anniversary Use Your Illusion editions

Guns N’ Roses are putting together deluxe 30th anniversary reissues of the Use Your Illusion albums for release in 2022, according to guitarist Slash. Technically, any 30th anniversary plans for the Use Your Illusion twin-set should have taken place this year, given that the two albums were originally released on September 17, 1991, but, as with so many other things, delays were brought about by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Faith No More cancel UK tour, European festivals, Australia, New Zealand dates

Have cancelled all their scheduled upcoming gigs, including 2022 tours of Australia/New Zealand, and the UK, and a European festival run. In a statement shared on their website and social media channels, the band say: “Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours. To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologize to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Why London's The Underworld is the place for rock and metal fans to be in 2022

The Underworld is rocking all through February 2022, welcoming big names and hot tips to London’s most atmospheric live music venue. Here are six dates to be down the front. No matter how many times you’ve done it, there’s always a shiver of anticipation when you descend to The Underworld. As the beating heart of London’s alternative music scene, located beneath The World’s End pub in Camden, this subterranean institution has been a stop-off and springboard for every band that matters. Now, with a lineup that takes in all-conquering heroes and next big things, the only place to be in February is down the front.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Green Carnation announce premiere of the epic 9-29-045

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have announced that they will premiere an acoustic version of their epic 15-minute opus 9-29-045 on YouTube on December 16. Originally recorded on the band's 2006 album Acoustic Verses, a remastered version of which has just been reissued by Season of Mist Records, the new video was recorded earlier this year for the Progspace Online Festival and will be made available for everyone to watch for free here.
ROCK MUSIC
The US Sun

Who was Flow La Movie’s partner?

SUPERSTAR music producer Flow La Movie tragically passed away after his flight went down. His private plane crashed after attempting to make an emergency landing on December 15, 2021. Who is Flow La Movie's partner, Debbie Jimenez?. Following reports after the perilous plane crash, media outlets confirmed a total of...
MOVIES
My 1053 WJLT

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
ILLINOIS STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

Nine Dead, Including Music Producer Flow La Movie, In Private Jet Crash Headed From Dominican Republic To Miami

SANTO DOMINGO (CBSMiami) — Seven passengers and two crew members were killed after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing in Santo Domingo. The Gulfstream IV aircraft, which was operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, was traveling from Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo to Miami when it crashed while attempting to land minutes after beginning the flight to Florida, the aircraft’s operating company reported. All nine people on board were killed, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie. Local media said Hernández’s partner and his son were among the dead, and that two of the dead were minors aged four and 13. The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known. The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash. The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.
MIAMI, FL
antiMUSIC

AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose 2021 In Review

AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young had a top 21 story from February 2021 after he revealed that the band never really considered making an album with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose after he took over lead vocals for their Rock Or Bust Tour. Rose stepped in help the legendary...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy