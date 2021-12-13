ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Why an avo toast may be the key to a healthy life (and a slim waist)

By University of Wollongong
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can squash it onto your toast with a drizzle of olive oil, add it to smoothies and cakes or feed it straight to your baby. Avocado is one of the most unusual food items—a pear-shaped green fruit with a large pit and dark leathery skin, which botanists define as "a...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living#Calories#Vitamins#Avocado#Uow
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A drink that single-handedly melts away belly fat doesn't exist. Sure, you may be able to find a temporary cleanse, but these can have negative side effects and definitely won't provide lasting results. The safest and most effective way to lose belly fat is to exercise and adopt a healthy...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Surefire Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

Losing weight and having a flat stomach is a goal many people work towards, but getting rid of that stubborn belly fat can oftentimes be challenging. No matter how many crunches or trendy diets we do, sometimes it feels like the weight just isn't coming off. But don't give up. Losing that belly fat is possible. Eat This, Not That! Health, talked to several experts about how to really lose abdominal fat. Read the 12 tips below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Drinking Habits to Avoid If You're Pre-Diabetic, Says Dietitian

Blood sugar issues can go undetected for years, even decades, before getting diagnosed with diabetes. Pre-diabetes is the precursor to developing diabetes. In fact, nearly 30% of the US population is considered to be prediabetic, and many don't even know it. Signs and symptoms of blood sugar issues include increased...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Want a Lean Body For Good? Eat These 8 Foods Every Day

Getting "lean"—having a muscular physique and a low body fat percentage—is a little easier said than done. Sure, you know that maintaining a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise helps, but what you may not be aware of is that there are specific types of foods you'll want to focus on that can support your goals. While there are a lot of factors that affect your body type and weight, experts say that incorporating certain nutrient-dense lean proteins, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains can go a long way in achieving that svelte figure you're after.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

4 Worst Drinking Habits for a Lean Body, Say Nutritionists

The worst drinks for a lean body are those that are easy to make habitual to the point where you consume them nearly every day, maybe even multiple times a day, and don't even realize you're doing it. They are the drinks that don't feel heavy in your hand or thick and creamy in your mouth nor are they filling when they finally reach your stomach.
FITNESS
Tampa Bay Times

5 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements That Actually Work

With the sheer number of options available on today’s market, finding the best supplements to help you achieve your fitness goals can be overwhelming. Sometimes, diet and exercise are just not enough to get rid of stubborn body fat. If you’re tired of putting in hours at the gym to no avail, taking a weight loss supplement can provide that extra boost of energy you need to lose a few pounds and see some great results.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism!

Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy