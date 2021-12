If a week or two goes by with no new OREO news, you know something is brewing. Case in point, it was just last week when the cookie brand announced a new wine offering. Fast forward just a few days, and OREO revealed its two latest flavors hitting stores right after the holidays. In a Twitter Spaces hangout Wednesday morning, OREO officials announced the latest flavors to be Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch, which will be limited-edition and permanent flavors, respectively.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO