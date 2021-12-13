ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were among the star players injured in their Week 14 NFL games.

Additional exams and tests will be conducted on NFL players Monday to determine the extent of their injuries and timetables to return.

Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters at his postgame news conference that Jackson sustained a right ankle sprain.

The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers (10-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Allen wore a walking boot on his left leg at his postgame news conference after his Buffalo Bills lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

He appeared to sustain a foot injury during a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. He did not exit, but limped for the remainder of the game.

Allen told reporters he does not expect to miss time due to the injury. A source told NFL Network that Allen is believed to have a mild case of turf toe.

The Bills (7-6) host the Carolina Panthers (5-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at HighMark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Ekeler appeared to sustain a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers 37-21 win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

He did not return to the game, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters at his postgame news conference that Ekeler could have returned if he chose to bring him back.

The Chargers (8-5) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

McLaurin was one of several NFL players who sustained a concussion in Week 14. He was ruled out in the third quarter of Washington's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Washington (6-7) battles the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Washington tight end Sammis Reyes, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid and Bears cornerback Xavier Crawford were among the other NFL players who sustained concussions in Week 14.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye also sustained injuries this week, but aren't expected to miss time.

