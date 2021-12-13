ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of missing crew found dead on board capsized Danish ship

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - One crew member of a Danish ship which capsized after being struck by a larger British freighter in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Sweden has been found dead, authorities said on Monday.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said in a statement the crew member had been found after a search of the vessel.

Police said the person was dead.

The other member of the Danish crew is still missing.

The Danish barge collided with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden during the night. L1N2SY08I

Reporting by Niklas Pollard

