ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 770 new cases

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFiTi_0dLTl1An00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 22 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,107 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Taylor County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Randolph County, a 51-year old male from Fayette County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Clay County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Monroe County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 52-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Fayette County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWuKS_0dLTl1An00
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 772 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 308,204 cases since the pandemic with 10,036 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,428 active cases.

A total of 610 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 203 people in the ICU and 113 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.82% and a current cumulative rate of 6.32%.

Health officials say 294,669 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.4%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Gilmer, Barbour and Upshur.

The map lists Tyler, Calhoun, Lewis, Randolph, Pendleton and Wyoming counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Ritchie, Pleasants, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Braxton, Roane, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Logan, Mingo and McDowell.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Taylor, Wirt, Wood, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln and Wayne.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (48), Berkeley (892), Boone (97), Braxton (53), Brooke (89), Cabell (378), Calhoun (38), Clay (53), Doddridge (22), Fayette (275), Gilmer (13), Grant (114), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (94), Hancock (128), Hardy (82), Harrison (327), Jackson (59), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (611), Lewis (93), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (273), Marshall (108), Mason (110), McDowell (102), Mercer (442), Mineral (119), Mingo (130), Monongalia (257), Monroe (74), Morgan (110), Nicholas (210), Ohio (225), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (35), Pocahontas (8), Preston (116), Putnam (277), Raleigh (397), Randolph (77), Ritchie (37), Roane (81), Summers (54), Taylor (123), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (75), Wayne (152), Webster (46), Wetzel (51), Wirt (28), Wood (355), Wyoming (76).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Omicron variant found in West Virginia

UPDATE (11:39 a.m. on Thursday, December 16): According to West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia has confirmed one case of the omicron COVID-19 variant. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,737 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen from Kanawha County last seen in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says they received information about a runaway teenager that may be in the area. Tracey Brown Jr., 16 of Kanawha County, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a juvenile center in Cabell County where he ran away, deputies say. They say that […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

School districts in West Virginia issue statements on ‘nationwide generic threats’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement officials have made local school districts aware of nationwide generic threats on social media. According to Cabell County Schools, the West Virginia Fusion Center told CCS officials about a TikTok trend “pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats” that are supposedly “being planned to take place” Friday, Dec. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

130 new HIV cases predicted in Kanawha County by end of year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — COVID-19 has been making headlines for nearly two years now, but community health groups in Kanawha County want people to remember that the HIV outbreak has not gone away. Covenant House, West Virginia Health Right, and the Ryan White CAMC Program have been working in partnership together to address the HIV […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gassaway, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Grafton, WV
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Elkins, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Beckley, WV
City
Danville, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Philippi, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia health care groups urge a better vaccination response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There continues to be frustration in West Virginia, over the rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, so one industry is stepping up. The governor and state leaders say vaccination numbers are improving, but it’s still not good enough. It was another busy day at West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Florida Street#West Virginians#Icu
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 10,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, a total of 1,807,539 (+10,588) cases have been reported, leading to 91,409 (+486) hospitalizations and 11,289 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,884,418 people — 58.9% of the state’s population — have […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary this December

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This month, Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates its 75th anniversary. The hospital opened on December 9, 1946, and it was named after South Charleston resident and West Virginia’s first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Marine Corps Sergeant Herbert J. Thomas, Jr. “Caring for our community today… and tomorrow has become our slogan for […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

One person injured in home oxygen tank explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after an oxygen tank exploded at a home in Charleston. Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened around 12:22 p.m. this afternoon, Dec. 16, at a home along Deleware Avenue and Main Street in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Saint Francis Emergency Department reopening in early 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thomas Health announced today that the Saint Francis Emergency Department has plans to reopen in early 2022. The press release says that the emergency department was converted to an urgent care clinic in 2016. They say they are doing this due to the needs in the community changing. “With the strain […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy