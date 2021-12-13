West Virginia reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 770 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 22 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,107 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Taylor County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Randolph County, a 51-year old male from Fayette County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Clay County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Monroe County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 52-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Fayette County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 772 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 308,204 cases since the pandemic with 10,036 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,428 active cases.

A total of 610 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 203 people in the ICU and 113 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.82% and a current cumulative rate of 6.32%.

Health officials say 294,669 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.4%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Gilmer, Barbour and Upshur.

The map lists Tyler, Calhoun, Lewis, Randolph, Pendleton and Wyoming counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Ritchie, Pleasants, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Braxton, Roane, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Logan, Mingo and McDowell.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Taylor, Wirt, Wood, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln and Wayne.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (48), Berkeley (892), Boone (97), Braxton (53), Brooke (89), Cabell (378), Calhoun (38), Clay (53), Doddridge (22), Fayette (275), Gilmer (13), Grant (114), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (94), Hancock (128), Hardy (82), Harrison (327), Jackson (59), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (611), Lewis (93), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (273), Marshall (108), Mason (110), McDowell (102), Mercer (442), Mineral (119), Mingo (130), Monongalia (257), Monroe (74), Morgan (110), Nicholas (210), Ohio (225), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (35), Pocahontas (8), Preston (116), Putnam (277), Raleigh (397), Randolph (77), Ritchie (37), Roane (81), Summers (54), Taylor (123), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (75), Wayne (152), Webster (46), Wetzel (51), Wirt (28), Wood (355), Wyoming (76).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC ) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton )

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ ) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell )

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC )

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC )

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC )

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh )

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC ) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC )

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1 )



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.