All movie buffs out there should get your notepads and/or tracking apps out because you will want to check out the slate of films selected as Best of the Year by the National Board of Review. The entity has been singling out formidable films from each year for almost a hundred years, and in 2021 it wasn’t any different. This year, the group of academics, professionals, and film enthusiasts have selected Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza as the best among a selection of over 200 films screened and debated by the group.

