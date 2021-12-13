DA identifies victim of Saugus homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told...
The Department of Justice informed lawyers for those separated at the border by the Trump administration that it would no longer seek to negotiate a settlement with payments to the families, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Thursday. The development in the case follows weeks of Republican lawmakers harping...
Washington — President Biden awarded three Army service members with the Medal of Honor on Thursday, bestowing the nation's highest military recognition for their actions in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. At a ceremony at the White House, Mr. Biden recognized U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, Sergeant...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
A tragedy has occurred involving the deaths of multiple children after a bouncy castle was lifted 33 feet into the air by wind in Australia, according to Tasmania Police. At least five children have died and four others are in critical condition as of Thursday [Australia time], the Associated Press reported.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police officers who stopped Daunte Wright were legally bound to arrest him after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation, a use-of-force expert testified Thursday as defense attorneys began making their case at Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial. Stephen Ijames, a former assistant...
Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive. “During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times...
