Irish people's lives have become more digital, with more people accessing the internet more frequently on a daily basis, a survey has found.The Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in more people working from home and relying on digital services.In its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) household survey, it also found that the majority of online users access the internet on their mobile phone.It found that more than one third of daily internet users are almost constantly online.

