As expected with the Dbrand lawsuit Sony is rolling out new covers for PS5. The covers all have fancy names for the colors and brand-new controllers to match. As I said, the covers have fancy names for marketing purposes but they come in pink, red, purple, black, and blue. Black and red are coming first this January 2022 followed by the others during the first half of 2022. The controllers will come first to early access members on direct.playstation.com. Purple will come to everyone this February 11th and black and red coming February 18th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO