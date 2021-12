Stephanie Matto of ’90 Day Fiancé’ fame posted a TikTok to diss her critics and reveal that she’s made a massive profit from selling her farts in a jar. 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto, 31, has clapped back at critics of her unusual side job: selling jars of her farts. “People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars,” Stephanie said in a Dec. 15 TikTok video. The reality star had first revealed in a viral TikToks posted in November that she’s made “45,000 in one week” from putting her farts contained inside a jar up for sale. Fans found this to be odd (and who can blame them, really?) and they’ve been relentlessly criticizing Stephanie for the unconventional gig.

